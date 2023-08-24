ROCKVALE, Mont. - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Rockvale Wednesday evening.

Montana Highway Patrol said in the crash fatality report vehicle-one was going east on Marys Lane at a fast speed and vehicle-two was going south on Magnum Lane.

The driver of vehicle-one reportedly crashed the front driver's side into vehicle-two on the front right side.

Vehicle-one driver drove off the right side of the road and stopped in a ditch--vehicle-one dragged vehicle-two for a small distance, and then vehicle-two stopped on Mary's Lane, MHP said.

The driver of vehicle-two, a 60-year-old man from Joliet, Montana, was pronounced dead on arrival due to injuries.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.