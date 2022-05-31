Man killed following officer involved shooting near Burnstead Drive

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed after an officer involved shooting near Burnstead Drive in Billings Monday night.

Lt. Mat Lennick of the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now officers tried to stop a vehicle at around 11:07 p.m., but the vehicle fled.

Officers located the vehicle on Burnstead Drive, and Lennick said the driver of the vehicle fired an unknown amount of shots at officers, injuring one in the shoulder.

Lennick said police officers returned fire, and the driver stayed in his vehicle refusing to comply.

The driver allegedly shot at officers again, and the officers returned fire killing the man this time, according to Lennick.

The driver was a resident of Billings, and he was killed in an alley by Burnstead Drive.

BPD said there will be a press conference with more information regarding the incident Tuesday at 10 a.m.