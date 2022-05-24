Man killed after officer involved shooting near Fireside Lanes in Billings

UPDATE: MAY 24 AT 6:48 A.M.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a pursuit began after they received a report of a man assaulting a woman in 4800 block of King Avenue East.

Officer Matt Lennick told Montana Right Now officers were informed the man was hitting the woman with a firearm.

The male suspect took off in a vehicle to Fireside Lanes on Industrial Avenue where the officer involved shooting took place, and where the man was killed.

The male suspect was 36-years-old.

Detectives are at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed after an officer involved shooting near Fireside Lanes Monday night.

Sgt. Schnelbach with the Billings Police Department told Montana right now a pursuit began involving the suspect and police officers after officers received a call.

The pursuit took place throughout the city, and ended in the parking lot of Fireside Lanes on Industrial Avenue where the man was shot and killed by officers at around 11:45 p.m., Schnelbach said.

No officers were injured.

Schnelbach said he cannot provide any further information at this time.