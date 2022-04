BILLINGS, Mont. - The suspect from a standoff in Billings Wednesday is facing several charges.

Kellan James Sims reportedly hit a victim with a camera, punched her multiple times, and held her in the home on 6th St. West in Billings.

Court documents say he has been charged with assault with a weapon, partner or family member assault and unlawful restraint in connection to the standoff.

Sims will be arraigned in court on Friday.