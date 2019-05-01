The Billings Police Department says the man who was reportedly behaving strangely around children at local parks was located Wednesday at one of the parks where previous incidents were reported.

Billings Police spotted the 73-year-old man at Amend Park while performing K-9 training exercises.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says the man was running around the park at the time and a vehicle matching a description from previous reports was also located nearby.

Wooley says officers detained the individual and are confident he is in fact the person associated with an earlier report of holding the hands of and picking up small children in area parks in mid-April.

While the individual was detained, he was not arrested, and he is no longer in police custody.

Wooley says BPD is unable to comment further as this is an open and active investigation.

Wooley also reminds parents to remain vigilant and to keep a watchful eye on your children.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with Billings Police says the person of interest involved in series of suspicious contacts with children has been located and identified as a 73-year-old Billings resident. Detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest involved in a series of suspicious contacts with children in public and outdoor areas.

The subject is described as an elderly white male in his 60’s, short grey-white hair, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was seen driving a black 1996-2002 Chevy Silverado, extended cab, short box with chrome side rails on bed, chrome trim on door handles, and unknown license plate.

On 04/18/19, at about 7:30 PM in the area of Antelope Trail West, the subject grabbed a four (4) year olds hand and tried to walk away. The child’s eleven (11) year old sibling intervened and the subject ran away.

On 04/19/19, at about 1:14 PM in the area of Optimist Park, the subject approached a five (5) year old and asked the child to go jogging with him. After the child said no, the subject ran around the park several times before leaving.

On 04/20/19, at about 4:57 PM in the area of Optimist Park, the subject grabbed a young child and tried to walk away. The mother intervened and the subject apologized claiming he thought the child was his grand kid.

Public safety is a priority.

Investigators are actively trying to identify and locate the subject.

Investigators would like to determine if there is criminal intent to the contacts or if the subject is suffering from Alzheimer’s, Dementia, or some type of mental illness. Please remain vigilant and do not leave your children unattended.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have had a similar contact with the subject that was not previously reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 657-8473.

If you see or have contact with this subject, please call 911 right away.