A man is in custody after setting a woman's car on fire on the West End.
KULR-8 spoke to the owner of the vehicle. She said at around 7 AM Saturday morning, her neighbors knocked on her door, telling her that her car was on fire.
The owner of the Black Nissan says she immediately ran up to her car with a fire extinguisher, trying to put the fire out but says the flames
were almost as high as the trees.
Sgt. West with Billings Police said on Twitter that a 23-year-old man is in custody after witnesses called Police. Witnesses told them a male had
broken into the vehicle and started the fire.
Police were able to locate the man as he was fleeing the area.
The owner of the vehicle says the man in custody is her ex-boyfriend.
Deputy Fire Marshal Jamie Fender said in a release the cause of the fire was incendiary and the fire caused around $15,000 in damage.
As you can imagine, the owner of the car was very frustrated. She told KULR-8 her child's car seat, lots of clothes, and even a cell phone were in the car at the time of the arson.