Man in custody after beating four homeless men to death with a metal pipe

A gruesome scene in New York City's Chinatown early this morning, where four sleeping homeless men were beaten to death.

A fifth homeless man is in critical condition.

Police say it appears a homeless man with a metal pipe went on a rampage and attacked other homeless people as they slept on the sidewalk.

Police got a 911 call around two this morning as one assault was in progress.

The victims were attacked in three different locations.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested with a metal pipe still in his hands.

New York City's homeless population has grown in recent years, in part due to lack of affordable housing.