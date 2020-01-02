A suspect is in custody after a video was released showing an apparent kidnapping attempt Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say.

Darnell Rodgers, 23, was identified as a suspect after getting several tips from the public, LVMD said in a statement.

Officers took Rodgers into custody around 3 o'clock Thursday morning on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic battery. No other details have been released about the case at this time.

Police say Wednesday released a video from a home surveillance system near Warm Springs, shortly before 1 am earlier that day.

The video shows a woman running from a white Sedan to a house, where she bangs on the door and screams for help.

A man leaves the car, runs to her and begins to hit and kick her, and then drags her back into the vehicle.