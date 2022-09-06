Man in critical condition after stabbing incident on 6th Ave. N.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing that happened in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North in Billings Tuesday after 1:30 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the two suspects were detained. 

The male victim was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Recommended for you