Man in critical condition after stabbing incident on 6th Ave. N.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag
Warning...which is in effect from noon Wednesday to midnight MDT
Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds,
and isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow
winds will create erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284.
In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127
128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland.
In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie.
In Northwest SD...Harding.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River
Rosebud...Treasure.
In Southwest MT...Gallatin.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest
winds near the foothills.
* HUMIDITY: Minimums from 8 to 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Record breaking heat. Highs of 95 to 105.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms
spreading off the mountains may produce localized strong and
erratic wind gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures 97 to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. The presence
of smoke may compound the heat impact on those who are vulnerable
to respiratory distress.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
