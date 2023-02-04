BILLINGS, Mont. - A man in Billings is facing charges after he reportedly fired three shots at another person Friday night.

Around 8:30 pm Friday, Billings police responded to Mainland Rd. for a report of a man shooting at another person.

The suspect was located at a nearby hotel barricaded in a room.

According to the Billings Police Department, the suspect gave up after about 45 minutes and was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

The victim's condition was not reported at this time.