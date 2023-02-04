BILLINGS, Mont. - A man in Billings is facing charges after he reportedly fired three shots at another person Friday night.
Around 8:30 pm Friday, Billings police responded to Mainland Rd. for a report of a man shooting at another person.
The suspect was located at a nearby hotel barricaded in a room.
According to the Billings Police Department, the suspect gave up after about 45 minutes and was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.
The victim's condition was not reported at this time.
23-7899 Shooting 2/3/23 2024 hr 5400 Midland Rd— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) February 4, 2023
BPD resp to report of male (sus) shooting three shots at a vic. No inj. Sus located at nearby motel. Sus barricaded in a room. After appx 45 min sus gave up, was arrested and charged w/ Assault W/ Weap & Crim Endng
Sgt Schnelbach