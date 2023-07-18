PARK COUNTY, MT- The identity of the man killed in a fatal ATV crash this last week has been identified as 21-year-old Ian Vilkama from Wheaton, IL, and his cause of death was determined to be because of massive head trauma.

At approximately 11 AM on Friday, July 14th, dispatch received a 911 call reporting that an ATV had wrecked in a field.

Further information advised that Vilkama, the sole occupant, of the side-by-side ATV, had been ejected from it and that the ATV had rolled onto his head and chest, which caused the fatal crush injuries.

Bystanders were able to remove the ATV from atop the Vilkama and begin performing CPR immediately.

When LE/EMS/Fire arrived, they continued resuscitation efforts, but he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries, and it was determined that Vilkama was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.