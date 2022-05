BILLINGS, Mont. - A man in his 20s is hospitalized with severe injuries after the car he was riding in hit a light pole in Billings.

Sergeant Brad Mansur with Billings Police gave a release over Twitter saying the department responded to the accident in the 1900 block of 1st Ave. S at around 3:00 am.

Sergeant Mansur says the driver of the car fled the scene before first responders arrived, leaving the injured passenger.