A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after being slammed to the ground by police Thursday in Chatham.

The body slam was caught on video and posted to social media.

Police say shortly before 4 o'clock, officers saw the man drinking alcohol at a bus stop and approached him.

According to officers, the man became "irate" and licked the face of an officer and made verbal threats.

When the man spit in an officers eye and mouth, the officer performed what police call an "emergency takedown".

From her twitter account, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the video "very disturbing" even though it does not capture the entire incident.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center by police, where he was stabalized, according to a spokesman for CPD and the Chicago Fire Department.

The 32-year-old officer who was spit on was taken by ambulance to the same hospital for evaluation, officials said.

The officers use of the emergency takedown maneuver will be investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.