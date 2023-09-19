BILLIGNS, Mont. - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Sixth Street West and Central Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Billings Police Department said via Facebook police responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a man who was sitting on the road.

Officers started to give him medical treatment until medical responders arrived.

The 47-year-old man died due to injuries.

BPD said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

BPD was on scene investigating.

There was a road closure set up in the 600 block of central Avenue. BPD said in the Facebook post they'll give an update once the road reopens.