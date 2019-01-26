Drivers in Massachusetts were stunned to see a man hanging on for dear life on the hood of an SUV during an apparent road rage incident.

It happened on Interstate 90 near Boston.

Cell phone video shows 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski hanging onto the hood of the SUV screaming to stop the car.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV, 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald, appears to speed up and slow down for several miles with Kamrowski still on the hood.

Kamrowski says Fitzgerald sideswiped him and he ended up on the hood after the two got into an argument.

The video shows Fitzgerald eventually pulling over before another driver intervenes and forces him out of the car with a gun.

Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage.

Kamrowski was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.