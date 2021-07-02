YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A man from Maine pleaded guilty to trespassing on the Old Faithful thermal area in Yellowstone National Park, Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced.

Aaron E. Merritt, 37, of Madison, Maine appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming on July 1 for the arraignment and sentencing.

On July 7, 2020, Merritt reportedly ran out on the thermal area and up to the geyser of Old Faithful, while wearing a raccoon skin hat and waving an American flag, more than once.

He then failed to appear for his court hearing on July 23, 2020, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Merritt was arrested on June 5, 2021, in Maine and released on bond until his appearance in YNP. He was sentenced to 15 days in prison with credit for four days served.

Merritt was fined $200 plus $30 in court costs and a $10 special assessment fee. He was also banned from returning to YNP.

“Yellowstone National Park has rules and regulations in place to protect park resources and help keep visitors safe,” U.S. Attorney Murray said. “This case ended with federal charges and time in prison, but it could have been much worse. If Mr. Merrick had fallen through the thermal feature, he would have most likely lost his life.”

This case was handled by YNP law enforcement rangers and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Hambrick.