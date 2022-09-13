BILLINGS, Mont. -- A young man from Huntley, Montana used a dating app to meet new people during the pandemic, but now his dating life has taken a few turns.

Matthew Wurnig, just might be one of Montana's most eligible bachelors.

He's traveled 50 states to go on 50 dates. And not just once, but twice.

Wurnig says he entered the virtual dating scene back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, he found himself connecting with women across the U.S. And not soon after he was actually on the road to meet up with them...

And while it may sound like a reality dating show… he's hitting the road once again in an effort to find his soulmate or at least make some new memories.

But this time, if he meets that special someone, they'll join him on a sponsored romantic island getaway to Puerto Rico.

"I'll be picking my winner this week, and me and her will be going to Puerto Rico for four nights all expenses paid for together, and so, if you go to Puerto Rico for four nights like that can hold some weight you can see sparks fly, so uh, I guess we'll see and you know when I pick my winner if something works out and if it doesn't that's all right." Says Matthew.

Wurnig says the experience for him isn't just about going on dates it's a great opportunity to meet new people and experience new adventures in each state.