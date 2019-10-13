KULR (Billings)- A man was discovered unconscious Sunday morning in the Yellowstone River.

According to Cpl. Adam Lauwers of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, first responders located a "juvenile" in the area of Old Blue Creek Rd. who helped them locate the unconscious man.

Both the "juvenille" and the "older male" were apparently on a boat when what Cpl. Lauwers says a medical emergency occurred.

This incident happened at approximately 8:13 Sunday morning.

The unconscious male was turned over to AMR upon arrival and the condition of the man at this time is unknown.