ROOSEVELT COUNTY - On Wednesday, a man charged with deliberate homicide was found guilty in Roosevelt County District Court, according to Sheriff Jason Frederick.

Clovis Christopher Geno was arrested in January 2020 on a warrant for the deliberate homicide of his live-in girlfriend, Ramona Hilton Naramore.

Sheriff Frederick says the jury deliberated approximately an hour before reaching their verdict.

Sentencing will be at a later date, following a pre-sentence investigation.