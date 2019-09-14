KULR (Near Rollins)- A body discovered in the Rollins area leads law enforcement and search and rescue crews to believe that the individual in this case drowned.

According to Lake County Sheriff/Coroner Donald Bell, John Stoianoff of Oregon was last seen conducting maintenance on his boat. He was located about an hour later 12-15 feet underwater.

A responding Deputy Sheriff was able to dive down to pull the decedent from the bottom. Life rescuing measures were attempted but unsuccessful.

Rollins and Chief Cliff Fire Departments as well as Lake County Search & Rescue all responded to the scene.

Sheriff Bell says the Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the State Medical Examiner determined the manner and cause of death was accidental drowning.