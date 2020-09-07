Billings police say a 26-year-old man was found dead in a car in the alley behind Rodeway Inn Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found the male in the vehicle with a large laceration on his arm. BPD says during their investigation, they learned the victim sustained the injuries during an altercation near the area of the downtown Hardee's earlier that morning.

A suspect in the altercation was identified as 25-year-old Adriano Fowler from Billings. He is currently in custody at YCDF on a charge of deliberate homicide. BPD says it is believed the suspect and the victim were known associates.

At this time, BPD says they have information suggesting the victim drove himself from the area of the altercation to the area behind the Rodeway Inn before his death.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing.