KULR (Ballantine)- Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office investigators are at the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine, investigating a suspicious death.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, an adult male was found deceased in a room at the motel and Detectives are investigating.

Deputies responded to the room at approximately 3:30 this morning and found the man, already deceased.

At this time, Investigators are applying for a search warrant to continue the investigation.