A large boom in the Billings heights woke up residents early Sunday morning after a man tried to flee from Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department, causing a crash.
Sgt. Taylor with Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department says at 1:40 AM, a man in a white truck failed to pull over on a traffic stop for a deputy in Lockwood.
A pursuit ensued soon after, leading the driver to the intersection of Lake Elmo Drive and Kathy Lane where his white truck hit another vehicle.
That vehicle in the oncoming traffic lane had three people in it, nobody was seriously injured.
Two other cars parked on Lake Elmo Drive were also hit in the crash.
Sgt. Taylor says after the crash, the suspect took off on foot before being located. He is now in custody.
KULR-8 spoke to one man who lives at the intersection where the crash occurred. He was sitting in his living room when he heard a loud boom.
"I heard the first impact when the kid hit the first pick-up, and the hit the mailboxes and then he hit the two vehicles parked in front of the house.
It sounded like a sonic boom going off when he smashed into the two vehicles in front of the house," said Cody Baisch.
One of the parked cars that was hit belonged to Baisch's daughter. He measured the area off after the crash and says the truck pushed those two parked vehicles 112 feet.
Sgt. Taylor could not confirm how fast the vehicle was going, but said it was definitely a lot faster than the 35 mph speed limit on Lake Elmo Drive.