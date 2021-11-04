BILLINGS — A man, accused of injuring four people with a knife inside and around Jake's Downtown in Billings Wednesday afternoon, faces seven criminal charges.

Brandon Eugene Bird is charged with two Felony counts of Robbery, three Felony counts of Assault with a Weapon and one Misdemeanor count of Resisting Arrest.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to Jake's restaurant, located at 270 1st Avenue North, on Nov. 3 for report of an ex-employee armed with a knife and causing a disturbance.

Police say they arrived to find people in shock and hysteria. Court documents show one woman told them there was a man in the kitchen area stabbing people.

Officers went into the kitchen and say they saw two men covered in blood on top of Bird, the defendant. One of the men was identified as BPD Detective David Raschkow.

Police say Bird was actively resisting arrest and refused to remove his arms from under his body. Other people in the kitchen told police Bird still had a knife under him.

An officer helped Bird remove his hands from under his body, and Detective Raschkow put Bird in handcuffs.

There were reportedly two knives on the ground and people in the kitchen told police that Bird used them during the assault.

Bird was then walked out to a patrol car, actively bleeding from one of his hands and yelling incoherently, police say.

In an interview with Billings Police, one of the employees, J.C., who worked with Bird at the restaurant told police they and Bird had gotten into an altercation the day before. The general manager of Jake's, T.S., then fired Bird.

Court documents show while working on Wednesday, another employee told J.C. that Bird was at the restaurant wielding two knives and demanding money from people. J.C. says he heard Bird yell, "Gimme all your money!"

According to court records

Bird then entered the kitchen and started stabbing one of the three employees, so J.C. started throwing dishes at Bird to make him stop. Bird’s accused of then swinging the knives at J.C., who received a cut on his finger.

J.C. told officers he was in fear for his life and the lives of the others at the restaurant while all this was happening.

T.S. told officers in an interview he fired Bird on Nov. 3 a few hours before he heard Bird back in the restaurant yelling.

T.S. also said he saw Bird with two knives, yelled at him, and was able to direct him to the alley. Two other employees came into the alley to help T.S.

T.S. said he yelled at the employees to shut and lock the door, but Bird followed them into the kitchen and stabbed two employees.

On scene, officers spoke with a witness who said she was standing in the alley west of the restaurant when she saw plates being thrown from the back door.

She said she saw a man run through the back door, followed by Bird who had two knives in his hands. Bird then lost a shoe and stopped to put it back on before he turned to the woman and demanded money.

According to police, the woman told Bird she didn't have any money and he stabbed her with one of the knives. Bird then turned to chase after the other man again.

Officers say three employees had to be taken to local hospitals for treatment but will be okay.

Bird is currently being held at the Department of Corrections on revoked sentences out of Missoula County cases for Criminal Mischief and Robbery.