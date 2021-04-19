BILLINGS - A man initially wanted in Billings as a person of interest in a murder investigation is now facing charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with a witness.

The U.S. Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force issued a BOLO alert for Lorenzo James Harris in January, before he was captured a week later in Chicago.

Harris is set to be arraigned in Yellowstone County court on Tuesday, April 20.

Harris will face one felony count of deliberate homicide with weapons enhancement and one felony count of tampering with witnesses and informants.

According to court documents, Billings Police Officer Dustin Stroble was dispatched to a residence on 3rd Avenue South in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2020 for a report of a shooting.

Officer Stroble says he arrived to find a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck. Officer Stroble says a woman was standing over the victim.

Documents state EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to a Billings hospital. Officers reportedly did not find anyone inside the residence. Officer Stroble said he observed what appeared to be blood on the floor near the doorway, and a spatter on the wall in the entryway. Officers also located a spent 9mm shell casing in the yard, near where the victim's body was.

The woman initially seen standing over the victim told police she and the victim had been invited to a house party set to happen that night at the residence by Cheyenne Americanhorse, who was the girlfriend of Harris's brother.

At the party, the woman said the victim went to retrieve some items for her from her car. After some time had passed, she said she went to look for the victim and found him fighting with Harris in the doorway of the residence.

She said Harris had knocked the victim to the ground and was "beating him up." A crowd gathered at the doorway, and once the woman couldn't see what was happening anymore, she said she went to get help. While trying to find someone to break up the fight, she said she heard a single gunshot.

She told police she went outside and saw the victim stumbling to the ground. She said party attendants began to scatter from the house. Allegedly, she tried to get people to help her, including Americanhorse. She said Americanhorse told her, "We have to get out of here. The cops are coming."

The woman was able to identify Harris to police, and told them he often carried a handgun with him. That night, she said she saw a silver handgun in Harris's back pocket.

Court documents state one other party attendee was interviewed by police. She told them she saw the victim being "thrown out of the entrance" to the residence. She said she heard additional fighting, a single gunshot and saw the victim outside, laying against the side of the house.

Reportedly, the woman gave also police a description of Harris.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020, Detective Mike Yarina was informed the shooting victim had died. Later, an autopsy showed the bullet had entered the victim's right shoulder, exited, then entered his body again closer to his neck. Reportedly, they recovered a 9mm bullet from his body.

On Dec. 31st, detectives interviewed Americanhorse who allegedly appeared very anxious and upset. Documents state Americanhorse admitted to hosting a party at the residence the night of the shooting, but said she did not see the incident. It is reported Americanhorse would not confirm or deny Harris's involvement.

Detectives then spoke with Carvell Scott, Harris's brother and Americanhorse's boyfriend. Scott told them several uninvited guests had shown up to the party and fights began to break out. Documents state he would not implicate his brother as having been involved in a fight with the victim. He allegedly said there were "a lot of fights that night."

Arrest warrants were then issued for Harris, as being in violation of his release conditions in two pending Yellowstone County District Court cases.

On Jan. 28, 2021 detectives were contacted by U.S. Marshals Task Force members, who confirmed Harris had fled to Chicago and was arrested there. On March 17, according to documents, Harris was transported back to Yellowstone County and placed into custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.