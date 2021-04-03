Man drives car into Franz Bakery Outlet

The Franz Bakery Outlet in the Heights will be closed for a few weeks, after a car drove through their front entrance Saturday afternoon.

The outlet bakery's coordinator, Denise Tripp tells us around 1 pm Saturday a man was trying to park his vehicle in front of the store when his foot slipped and hit the gas.

Tripp says a customer was hit and pinned between the vehicle and shelving.

She says the person was taken to the hospital, but does not know in what condition.

There were two other people in the store at the time who took themselves to a nearby hospital according to Tripp.

Tripp says their store in the Heights will be closed for a few weeks, but their other location at 801 16th Street West is open.