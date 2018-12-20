Billings Police confirm an adult male is dead after being involved in a single motorcycle crash at the intersection of Zimmerman Trail and Highway 3.

BPD says the man crashed the motorcycle about a quarter-way down Zimmerman Trail from the intersection of Zimmerman and Highway 3.

Right now, Zimmerman Trail is closed.

Billings Fire Department, AMR, and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene.

Billings Police Department is handling the investigation.

We will provide more details as they become available.