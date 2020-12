According to the MHP, a Lodge Grass man died in a rollover crash near the Crow Agency Friday evening.

The crash happened around 7:30 pm near mile marker 518. The 48-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram east on the interstate, according to MHP.

The driver, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene. A 47-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital. her injuries are unknown at this time.

Speed and icy road conditions are suspected to be the only factors in the crash.