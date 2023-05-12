COLUMBUS, Mont. - A man died in a crash during a pursuit with Stillwater County officials at the intersection of Highway 78 and Whitebird Creek Road near Columbus Thursday.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the man was driving northbound during the pursuit, made a "violent motion", drifted of the roadway at a fast speed and crashed.

MHP said the driver was ejected from the car.

The driver's cause of death and identification is still under investigation awaiting the coroner's report.