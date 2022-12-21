BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a deadly shooting which took place along South 27th street late Wednesday night.
According to a tweet from Sergeant Harley Cagle, around 8 p.m. police responded to a report of a man who was shot on the 200 block S. 27th Street in Billings.
According to the sergeant, the man was transported to a local hospital and was declared dead.
At this time there is no information about a potential suspect. A crime scene van is in route to the area.
The investigation is ongoing.