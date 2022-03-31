Man dies after mobile home fire in Billings

The following is a press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:

BILLINGS, Mont. - On Monday, 3-28-22, shortly after 2:00 am, Deputies and fire units responded to 2507 Kimble Drive for a reported structure fire. A neighbor had reported a trailer house on fire at that location.

Reports indicate Billings firefighters entered the residence and located an adult male inside. The male was later identified as Edward J. Rykowski, age 66, of that address. Rykowski was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later transferred to a different facility, out of state. On Tuesday, 3-29-22, at approximately 6:00 pm, our office was notified that Rykowski had passed away as a result of his injuries.

Our investigation is continuing and we are working with the involved out of state agencies to obtain more information about the victim’s injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but at this time there are no indications of foul play. Sheriff’s Office Detectives are currently working with the Billings Fire Dept. and the ATF to determine the cause of the fire.