Man dies after being attacked by the very deer he had just shot

An Arkansas man is dead after a bizarre hunting accident that took place on Tuesday.

Officials said 66-year-old Thomas Alexander shot a buck with a muzzle-loader while hunting near Yellville, Arkansas.

He went to check on the deer to make sure it was dead. It wasn't.

The deer attacked, apparently rearing up and striking Alexander in the chest several times, causing puncture wounds.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials said Alexander was by himself but was able to call his family, who called emergency responders.

he later passed away at a hospital.

A Commission spokesperson shared advice for hunters.

Officials say the cause of death in unclear, whether Alexander died from those puncture wounds, or from another cause like a heart attack.