LAUREL, Mont. - The man convicted of killing a woman and then leaving her nude body at the bottom of a hill in Laurel was sentenced at least 35 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Judge Donald Moses gave Diego Hernandez a life sentence in Yellowstone County District Court Monday morning.

Hernandez will not be eligible for parole until 2056.

Deputy Chief County Attorney Ed Zink told Montana Right Now Hernandez confessed to killing Lori Bray while addressing the court during a hearing.

Hernandez was convicted in March of deliberate homicide charges. Prosecutors contend that on Oct. 1, 2019, Hernandez strangled Bray after she gave him a ride from the casino where she worked. He then dumped her body off the side of a Laurel road.