BILLINGS, Mont. - A man is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence after a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in Billings in February 2021.

Charging documents allege Christian James Harshbarger was driving eastbound through the intersection of Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane when he hit another car trying to make a left-hand turn around 3:41 p.m. Feb. 2, 2021.

The driver of the car, Christine Croft, was declared dead on scene. Croft’s passenger and two of Harshbarger's passengers were hospitalized.

The cause of the victim's death was blunt force injuries.

Charging documents say Harshbarger was allegedly driving 52 miles-per-hour in a 35 miles-per-hour speed limit.

Documents say the investigation found were no indications Harshbarger hit his brakes at the time of the crash.

However, Harshbarger alleges he hit the brakes as hard as he could, and believed he was driving 35 to 40 miles-per-hour.

Harshbarger gave a voluntary blood test before being taken to a hospital for treatment. Documents say the blood draw revealed he had 11 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his system, more than twice over Montana's legal driving limit of 5 nanograms per milliliter.