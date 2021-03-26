BILLINGS - Vidal Not Afraid Jr. is charged with one felony count of deliberate homicide after a fatal shooting that took place March 7.

According to court documents, BPD officers were dispatched to a residence on Sioux Lane that day for a reported shooting. On scene, authorities said they found one man with a single gunshot wound to his chest. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

Investigations found five people were present at the time of the shooting, including Not Afraid and the victim.

Through witness interviews, authorities learned Not Afraid was visiting with one of the apartment resident's boyfriends outside the apartment. While they were conversing, court documents state Not Afraid grew increasingly paranoid by the presence of a vehicle that seemed to be circling the parking lot. In an interview, the driver of the vehicle said they were driving the parking lot in search of a child's Big Wheel toy.

As the vehicle began to depart, one of its occupants, the victim, exited and walked over to Not Afraid and the boyfriend. The remaining occupants of the vehicle said they parked and listened to music, waiting for the victim to return.

According to witnesses, when the victim approached, Not Afraid pulled a gun and confronted him about his identity and intent on coming to the apartment. The boyfriend allegedly told Not Afraid that the victim was his cousin. The situation deescalated and Not Afraid put his gun away.

The three men were then let into the apartment, according to witness interviews. Inside, Not Afraid and the victim reportedly got into an argument. Not Afraid allegedly pulled out his gun again and shot the victim once in the chest. Fearing for his life, the aforementioned boyfriend exited the apartment and fled in his vehicle.

An occupant of the apartment, reported that she heard the gunshot from another room and walked in to see the victim on the floor. Not Afraid, she said, was surrounded by smoke.

Witnesses claim Not Afraid also fled the apartment in his vehicle. Not Afraid's vehicle is described as a tan Hummer with a temporary plate.

Following the shooting, documents state Not Afraid was unable to be located.

On March 16, however, it is reported that Not Afraid got into a traffic pursuit with BPD personnel. After the pursuit, it is reported that Not Afraid exited the Hummer and fled on foot. Authorities were unable to apprehend him.

Finally, on March 24, while on patrol, Officers Beck and Carriger reported they saw Not Afraid standing on a sidewalk in the area of 6th Avenue South. Officer Beck allegedly exited the patrol car and addressed Not Afraid.

Court documents state Not Afraid then began running away on foot. The two officers pursued Not Afraid, attempting to apprehend him. It is reported Not Afraid was ignoring all verbal commands given by the officers.

The officers continued their pursuit and reported they were able to corner Not Afraid in an alley where he complied with their commands and was placed in handcuffs.

In a detective interview with Not Afraid, when asked if he shot the victim, Not Afraid reportedly smirked, chuckled and said "that's crazy."

You can read the court documents in their entirety below: