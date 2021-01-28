Man charged with aggravated kidnapping appears in court

BILLINGS - Terry Smith, accused of aggravated kidnapping and leading law enforcement on a high speed chase, made his first appearance in court Thursday.

Smith declined to be arraigned by video from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, claiming he couldn't see without his glasses. Once transported to the courthouse, it is noted that Smith was looking down with his eyes closed, hanging his head as Judge Collette Davies addressed the courtroom.

Court documents allege Terry Smith ran a 20-year-old woman off the road near the intersection of Yellowstone Trail and Dickie Road Tuesday.

The affidavit states Smith waved at her before pulling up beside her and crashing into the front side of her vehicle. The affidavit further describes how Smith allegedly assaulted her and tried to abduct her until a third driver stopped.

The documents describe how she was able to escape into the third driver's car to safety. After the alleged kidnapping, the documents states Smith led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase down I-94.

Spencer Wyse of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said Smith used the median to switch directions, often driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Using video from his patrol car, Deputy Michael Kelso counted 105 drivers who had to swerve or pull over to avoid a head on collision with Smith's vehicle.

Law enforcement eventually stopped the vehicle with spike strips near the Pompey's Pillar exit and deputies arrested Smith after a brief chase on foot.

Smith, who was out on parole prior to his arrest, is facing nine other counts in alternative to his aggravated kidnapping charges. These include six felony and three misdemeanor charges. He also has two prior convictions for felony escape.

If Smith is found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, he could be sentenced to death or life in prison. Smith's bond is set at one million dollars.