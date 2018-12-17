Man charged in I-90 construction worker's death accused of huffing canned air

Charges were filed in the death of 52-year-old Jeffrey Dyekman, the man who was killed while working a construction site on I-90 in October.

Ethan James Anderson, 28, faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while under the influence and criminal endangerment.

According to charging documents, Anderson crashed into the marked construction zone, sideswiped multiple vehicles, and struck Dyekman.

During the crash, two other construction workers were able to jump out of the way to safety.

The documents state Anderson was severely impaired after ingesting or inhaling Difluoroethane. Difluoroethane is a chemical commonly found in canned air or canned cleaning products. According to the CDC, inhaling Difluoroethane can cause an irregular heartbeat, confusion, drowsiness, and even unconsciousness.