A 32-year- old man has been charged with Assault with a Weapon and Burglary in connection with an earlier burglary in the 300 block of N 29th.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says the charges come after the suspect was confronted by police and then treated for injuries as a result.

Police subdued the individual around 7:30 Thursday morning after he was observed waving a gun.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.