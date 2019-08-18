KULR (Billings)- We have been seeing it more times than not unfortunately this summer but a man was caught on video walking closely to Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

Devin Bartolotta, who recorded the video mentioned on her Twitter page that hundreds of people waited for Old Faithful to go off, (while) some guy shamelessly walked within feet of the geyser to take a picture.

Bartolotta mentions the man proceeded to flip off the booing crowd.

Yellowstone National Park has not yet issued a statement on this video taken.

There have been a few incidents in recent months of tourists disobeying the rules at Yellowstone National Park. One in May where tourists saw one man leave the boardwalk and walk across the thermal area around Grand Prismatic Spring.

We will update you as new information becomes available to us.