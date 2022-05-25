ROUNDUP, Mont. - A man was caught on camera killing turkey just feet from a home south of Roundup.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the incident happened on May 2 around 5:30 pm and that they are looking for the man.

Security cameras at the home on Ambush Rd. reportedly caught footage of the man, who was dressed in all camouflage and driving a black four-door pickup truck with a matching topper.

If you have any information, you are asked to visit FWP’s website here, or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT (and/or Game Warden Jake Barzen at 406-409-1987).

A cash reward sponsored in part by the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is being offered for up to $1,000.