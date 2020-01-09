A hungry and sleepy Christmas criminal broke into a Taco Bell, and it was all caught on camera.

The Georgia Police Department released this surveillance footage in hopes of catching the man.

You can see him breaking into the drive-thru window before climbing inside the restaurant on Christmas Day.

He walks around the kitchen and then fires up the stove to cook himself a meal.

Apparently full, and tired, the man then lays on the restaurant floor to take a nap.

Police say he stole a tablet and laptop before leaving.