BILLINGS, Mont. - A man brandished a handgun while trying to steal beer in Billings Friday night.

Around 7:25 pm, a man in his early 20’s was trying to steal beer from a store on the 500 block of Central Ave. the Billings Police Department reports.

When confronted, the man reportedly brandished a handgun and fled with the beer. He was wearing an off white coat at the time and is described as being five feet, seven inches tall, heavy build with shaggy black hair.

An investigation is ongoing.