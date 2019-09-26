Man attacks police with a baseball bat full of nails and screws

People near Columbus, Ohio are talking about a man who attacked police with an unusual weapon.

The weapon looked like something from the middle ages.

It was a baseball bat altered with screws and nails.

Police in Grandvie Hieght say 56-year-old Grant Metters assaulted an officer with that barbaric bat.

Officers were sent to a house on a disturbance call.

As the officers tried to get Metters to exit the house, he became angry and kicked the glass from his front door towards the officers standing on the porch.

During the incident, at least one officer deployed pepper spray.

According to police, Metters then swung a baseball bat full of nails and screws and hit an officer's hand.

Luckily, the officer didn't get the full force, but it was still enough to cause a puncture wound.

Metters was arrested and charged with felonious assault on a police officer.