CROW AGENCY, Mont. - In late July we shared a disturbing video of a man, now identified as Harris Redstar, being attacked by a K9 while being arrested by BIA officers on the Crow Reservation.

Following this incident from July 21, Harris was taken to a hospital in Billings to be treated for his injuries.

Though it is still unclear what happened leading up to the arrest,

Redstar has been charged with Obstructing a Peace Officer, Assaulting a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest.

Harris Redstar was set to be arraigned in tribal court Monday afternoon, but he failed to show up for his court appearance.

A bench warrant for $1,500 has been issued for Redstar’s arrest but Crow Tribe Prosecutor, Dave Sibley tells me if Redstar contacts the court soon they can work something out.

Sibley says he has not spoken to Redstar since the incident and is not sure why he didn't show up. The prosecutor also mentioned the K-9 Officer in the video, Stephen Stallings has been removed from the reservation and is not allowed to return.

Sibley has also filed charges of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Endangerment and Negligent Endangerment against Stallings in tribal court.

Before that case can move forward Sibley says the first step is getting Redstar in court.

"The allegations against Officer Stallings are essentially there was a point Mr. Redstar no longer presented any threat. If that's the case then there should not have been any more force necessary from a law enforcement standpoint. That's a question for the finder of fact, or the judge or the jury, and we are nowhere near that process being finalized at this point, but that does not necessarily absolve Mr. Redstar anything prior to that," says Sibley.

Sibley is asking friends or family to tell Redstar to contact Tribal Court who would most likely rescind the warrant and schedule for another appearance.