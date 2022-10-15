Police lights--Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was assaulted in a parking lot on Main St. Friday night.

Billings police report the man was assaulted during a robbery from a business around 11:12 pm. The man was reported to be uninjured.

A black 2009 Cadillac Escalade fled from the area and has not yet been located.

An investigation is ongoing.

