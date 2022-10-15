BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was assaulted in a parking lot on Main St. Friday night.
Billings police report the man was assaulted during a robbery from a business around 11:12 pm. The man was reported to be uninjured.
A black 2009 Cadillac Escalade fled from the area and has not yet been located.
An investigation is ongoing.
22-72922 2312 hrs. Robbery in the 1000 block of Main St. 50 yoa male Vic was assaulted in the parking lot during a theft from the business. No injuries. Blk 2009 Cadillac Escalade fled the area and has not been located. Investigation ongoing. - Sgt Peterson— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) October 15, 2022