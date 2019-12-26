Man arrested in connection of the stabbing on South 28th Street on Christmas

30 year-old Kelly Johnson has been arrested by Billings Police in connection with the stabbing that occurred on Third Avenue South and South 28th Street on Christmas.

Johnson made his first court appearance today and is being charged with felony assault of a weapon.

According to court documents the dispute arose over disagreements of sports teams, then over a female that both Johnson and the victim had dated in the past.

Johnson's bond has been set at $10,000 and will appear for arraignment January 8th at 10 a.m.

Johnson is currently in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.