MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, Mont. - A man was arrested in Billings after a chase with law enforcement Thursday around 2 a.m.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Hudgins tells us law enforcement in Musselshell County were trying to stop a red car for traffic violations, but the driver fled.

The driver entered Yellowstone County, and law enforcement tried to stop him with spike strips twice, but that didn't work, Hudgins said.

Law enforcement did a technique called a pit maneuver to get him to stop, and Hudgins said the car spun out and hit three cars.

According to Hudgins, the driver did not have any weapons. The driver was identified as a man in his 40s, and no one else was in his car.

He was arrested in the Billings Heights at Hawthorne Lane and Dublin Street.