GLASGOW, Mont. - Glasgow Police are asking for anyone who witnessed a physical altercation between an officer and a suspect on December 31st to come forward with information.

According to a release from the Glasgow Police Department, around 1 p.m. that day, an officer saw a car driving down the wrong side of the road and then saw the car illegally double-park on the wrong side of 4th Avenue South.

The release says when the officer conducted a traffic stop at the scene, the driver, identified as 32-year-old Joseph Hall, got out of the car and ignored the officer's commands.

GPD goes on to say that the suspect allegedly began to fight the officer at this point, prompting the officer to discharge his Taser twice with no effect. When back-up arrived to the scene, police say the suspect was tased a third time which worked.

He was arrested and evaluated for injuries by emergency personnel before being detained at the Valley County Detention Center on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and failing to drive on the right of the roadway.

The release adds that Hall's mother, identified as KellyJo LaRoche, became involved in the incident as it was taking place when she came out of a nearby residence and began challenging the officer. GPD says she refused several commands to leave the scene, and was ultimately detained to the VCDC on a charge of obstructing a peace officer.

GPD is looking for witnesses to the incident. They say the incident occurred on the 800 block of 4th Avenue South on Saturday afternoon. Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call the Glasgow Police Department at 406-228-8050.