BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was arrested and charged after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase from Billings to Big Horn County Jan. 8.

Court documents said police were responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Billings.

When police arrived at the location of the report, they spoke with the victim who told officers he was sitting in his car in a parking lot when the suspect, identified as Joseph Wayne Cantrell, knocked on his window.

The victim said when he signaled at Cantrell to go away, Cantrell pulled out a gun and the victim got out of the car, court documents said. The victim told officers he feared for his life after Cantrell allegedly pulled his gun.

A Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy located the victim's vehicle about an hour after the carjacking and tried to stop the vehicle by turning on their emergency lights.

The car sped off, leading the deputy on a chase towards Big Horn County, according to court documents.

The car went over a tire deflator, set up by a Big Horn County sheriff's deputy, and crashed shortly after, court documents said.

When deputies got to the car, they saw the driver's side door open, footprints in the snow leading towards an open field and Cantrell about 150 yards away, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officers tried to give commands to Cantrell, but court documents said he was not cooperating.

Court documents said deputies could see through binoculars Cantrell was armed with a gun and he was threatening to shoot himself.

The standoff lasted several hours before Cantrell surrendered his gun and was arrested.

Cantrell is facing federal charges of carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections website, Cantrell is currently on probation out of Big Horn County.