MISSOULA—A New York City man arrested in April at a Bozeman shooting range today denied charges that he made false statements to the FBI in a terrorism investigation, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Fabjan Alameti, 21, of the Bronx, who had recently traveled to Bozeman from New York, pleaded not guilty to a four-count indictment charging him with three counts of false statements to a federal officer in a matter involving terrorism and one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah C. Lynch conducted the arraignment and ordered Alameti be detained pending further proceedings. A detention hearing is set for May 15.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Alameti faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Alameti has been in custody since April 3, 2019, when FBI agents arrested him at a shooting range in Bozeman after he allegedly took possession of an M1A firearm he had rented.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Starnes and Trial Attorney Rebecca Magnone, from the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.